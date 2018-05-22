DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --A man convicted of stabbing two children, one fatally, in a Brooklyn elevator in June 2014 was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Tuesday.
Daniel St. Hubert was convicted in April of second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession in the death of 6-year-old PJ Avitto and the attack on his friend, Mikayla Capers.
Avitto was stabbed 11 times in an elevator at the Boulevard House in East New York, while Capers was stabbed 16 times and survived.
"He told me shut up," Capers, now 11, testified in March. "He started repeatedly stabbing us."
Family members of both victims were mainstays in the courtroom throughout the proceedings, and they said after the verdict that while they're happy justice was served, they do not have forgiveness in their hearts.
"God is good," PJ's mom Arika McClinton said. "We got a guilty verdict. PJ can now rest in peace, and Mikayla can now live her life to the fullest as best she can. Let the Lord have all the praise. Give God all the glory."
Hubert was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder conviction and a consecutive sentence of 25 years for the attempted murder conviction.
