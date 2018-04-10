DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --A man accused of stabbing two children, one fatally, in a Brooklyn elevator in June 2014 was found guilty on all charges Tuesday.
Daniel St. Hubert was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession in the death of 6-year-old PJ Avitto and the attack on his friend, Mikayla Capers.
Avitto was stabbed 11 times in an elevator at the Boulevard House in East New York, while Capers was stabbed 16 times and survived.
"He told me shut up," Capers, now 11, testified last month. "He started repeatedly stabbing us."
Within the first few hours of of deliberations, jurors requested to see a master list of exhibits. They also wanted to see Avitto's and Capers' medical records, video of St. Hubert leaving and arriving from a homeless shelter on the day of murder, and a map of the scene on Schenck and Jamaica avenues.
Jurors were also called back into the courtroom for a read-back of testimony relating to the time stamp of St. Hubert's EBT card usage and his height and weight at the time of arrest, and on Tuesday, they reheard Capers' testimony. Prosecutors said St. Hubert's DNA was found on the bloody knife.
Family members of both victims were mainstays in the courtroom throughout the proceedings, and they said after the verdict that while they're happy justice was served, they do not have forgiveness in their hearts.
"God is good," PJ's mom Arika McClinton said. "We got a guilty verdict. PJ can now rest in peace, and Mikayla can now live her life to the fullest as best she can. Let the Lord have all the praise. Give God all the glory."
He faces 25 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for May 15.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts