Police are searching for a suspect who shoved a man onto the subway train tracks inside Grand Central Terminal Monday afternoon.The victim was standing on the platform waiting for the 6 train around 4 p.m. when another man believed to be in his late 20s shoved him onto the tracks.Authorities say it happened after the 47-year-old victim had inadvertently bumped into the suspect as he was walking up the stairs to the platform."I don't understand how these people, they wanna kill, you know," said the victim, Dai Kang.His arm around his son, and still scraped up from the brush with death, Kang had to hold back tears when he saw the picture of the man who he says tried to kill him on Monday morning."You never know if this guy had something inside the bag, because he had a bag. How do I know if he has a gun or knife," he said.Kang was headed to work, waiting for the train when he bumped into another straphanger there. He didn't think much of it until the same man bumped into him again."He watched me, and I'm scared, and he said 'do you want to die?' I said I don't want to see your face, get out of here. I turned my back," he said. That turned out to be a mistake. The man pushed Kang onto the tracks."I think, this is the last day of my life," he said. Kang says he didn't know if he was going to get hit by a train or get electrocuted. But then he heard a voice."I hear somebody say, 'please give me your hand, give me your hand'. So I look up, two guys, American citizen people, they helped me," said Kang. Other commuters had jumped into action to help pull him back to safety.Kang talked to us, hoping someone will call police to identify that man who shoved him onto the tracks, before he does it to someone else."Today it's me, tomorrow maybe another passenger," he said.Police released some surveillance pictures of the suspect."It is pretty crazy especially in the middle of rush hour," commuter Orlando Moran said. "I don't know how something like that could happen, but always keep your calm and always look around your surroundings and make sure you're safe."The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for scrapes to his arms and legs.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).