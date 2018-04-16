Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore

Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A 48-year-old man was struck by lightning outside of his workplace during the height of the morning storms on Long Island Monday.

It happened outside of Roman Stone Construction Company on South 4th Street in Bay Shore around 10:15 a.m.

Police say the man was alert and talking when emergency services arrived.

He was taken to Southside Hospital.

His condition is not yet known.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lightningstormaccuweather alertfloodingBay ShoreSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rainstorm causing flooding, downed trees and wires
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, blustery wind
Top Stories
Rainstorm causing flooding, downed trees and wires
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, blustery wind
Firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins
200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt after South Carolina prison fight
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
Show More
Elderly mother, adult daughter killed in 2-alarm Queens fire
911 operator suspended following teen's suffocation death in van will return to work
Granddaughter: Barbara Bush is 'a fighter,' in good spirits
James Comey: President Trump 'morally unfit' for office
Stormy Daniels to attend Michael Cohen's court appearance
More News