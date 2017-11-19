HOME INVASION

Man tied up, injured during home invasion robbery in Rosedale, Queens

By Eyewitness News
ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) --
A man was apparently tied up and injured during a home invasion robbery in Queens early Sunday morning.

The ordeal happened just before 7 a.m. at a house on 149th Road in the Rosedale section.

The NYPD is only saying that officers are investigating a home invasion at that address.

But a relative of the victim said the man had come home from work at about 4 a.m and was getting stuff out of his car, when several men approached, dragged him into the house and tied him up.

The men then held the man, his wife and 3-year-old child at gunpoint. The wife was pistol-whipped in the head during the incident. She's been taken to the hospital.

The relative said the robbers held the family for about two hours, while trying to get money from them. They eventually took the man out of the house and put him in a car. He was dumped off at another location in Queens.

Here's a photo showing the victim where he was dropped off:



EMS officials said they were called to Liberty Avenue and 88th Street -- where a man who was apparently connected with the home invasion was located. He suffered a non-life threatening but serious injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
