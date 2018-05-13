Man wanted for groping women on MTA buses in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are searching for the man accused of groping two women on board MTA buses in Queens.
The incidents happened April 20th. Police say the suspect sat next to an 18-year-old on an MTA Q113 heading southbound on Guy R Brewer Boulevard.
As the bus was stopping to let passengers off at 147th Avenue and Guy R Brewer Boulevard, he grabbed the victim's buttocks.
About two hours later, police say the suspect struck up a conversation with another woman on a Q111 bus at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue and did the same thing to her.
Fearing for her safety, the victim got off the bus at Guy R Brewer Boulevard and Mathias Avenue.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, 40 to 50 years old, 5'8" to 5'10", 150lbs to 180lbs, short dread locks, beard, wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a purple scarf around his neck and head, and a three quarter length tan trench coat, tan slacks, and sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
