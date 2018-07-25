Police in New Jersey are searching for the person who went on an overnight tire slashing spree last month, and they are hoping surveillance video and a reward will lead to an arrest.The slashings, along with one car arson, happened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on June 11 in the North West sections of Manville. Most of the damage was done between North 7th Avenue and North 13th Avenue.The video footage revealed that the suspect in the car arson and tire slashing to be a white male wearing a light-colored hooded jacket.A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.Anyone who wishes to submit an anonymous tip is urged to call the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).----------