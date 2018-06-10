Suspect sought in string of robberies across Manhattan

Police are looking for the suspect in a spree of robberies across Manhattan.

Police are searching for the man suspected in a jewelry store heist, the latest in a string of robberies across Manhattan.

Police say he got away with $13,000 worth of jewelry in Friday's robbery at Versani Jewelry Store on Mercer Street in SoHo.

Security cameras captured 48-year-old Robert Taylor on video, according to investigataors.

They say he is responsible for a total of nine robberies at restaurants and stores over the past month.

The NYPD described him as a black male,, approximately 6'2" and 300lbs.

