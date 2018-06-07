Manhole fire sends flames shooting out of street outside Chelsea Market

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports on the manhole fire in Chelsea. (John DeSio)

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Firefighters responded to a fire in a very busy area of Chelsea on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported outside Chelsea Market on West 15th Street and 9th Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Officials with the FDNY said the fire was under control by 3:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

A huge mess of tangled, charred wires was left under the construction site after the flames were put out.

The lane was already closed due to an ongoing construction project underground, so there wasn't too much of a traffic backup because of the fire.

An investigation is underway to determined what caused the fire.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firemanhole explosionchelseachelsea marketChelseaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News