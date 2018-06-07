Fire by Chelsea market pic.twitter.com/d258ylgkVi — Romeski (@Romy_Rome_) June 7, 2018

Firefighters responded to a fire in a very busy area of Chelsea on Thursday afternoon.The fire was reported outside Chelsea Market on West 15th Street and 9th Avenue around 2:30 p.m.Officials with the FDNY said the fire was under control by 3:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.A huge mess of tangled, charred wires was left under the construction site after the flames were put out.The lane was already closed due to an ongoing construction project underground, so there wasn't too much of a traffic backup because of the fire.An investigation is underway to determined what caused the fire.