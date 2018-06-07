CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --Firefighters responded to a fire in a very busy area of Chelsea on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported outside Chelsea Market on West 15th Street and 9th Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
Officials with the FDNY said the fire was under control by 3:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.
A huge mess of tangled, charred wires was left under the construction site after the flames were put out.
Fire by Chelsea market pic.twitter.com/d258ylgkVi— Romeski (@Romy_Rome_) June 7, 2018
The lane was already closed due to an ongoing construction project underground, so there wasn't too much of a traffic backup because of the fire.
An investigation is underway to determined what caused the fire.
