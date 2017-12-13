2 in custody, 2 more sought after fleeing from rollover crash in Rye

Two men are in custody and police are searching for two others who fled from a rollover crash in Rye

RYE, Westchester County (WABC) --
Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for two others, possibly armed, who fled from a rollover crash in Rye early Wednesday.

The two under arrest are 25 and 17 years old from New Jersey. Police say they traveled to Rye in an Infiniti that was stolen in New Jersey.

A resident on Johnson Place noticed suspicious activity in a neighbor's driveway and called police.

A stolen Lexus SUV crashed into a responding police vehicle and overturned.

The driver was extricated and arrested. The Infiniti drove around the crash and traveled down a street with no outlet, police say.

That driver was taken into custody. A loaded .40 handgun was recovered during the arrest of the second suspect.

It's believed there was one, possibly two others in the car.

Despite an exhaustive search with helicopters, K9 units and officers using handheld heat seeking devices, the suspect(s) got away.

The search was called off when police believed they were out of the immediate area.

Rye Neck Middle and High School students were being kept inside as a precaution.
