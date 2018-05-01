A manhunt is underway on Long Island Tuesday after a man was found stabbed to death.The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Warner avenues in Hempstead.Detectives said the male victim was found on the street and rushed to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m.Investigators went door-to-door trying to track down information and search for any possible suspects.The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.----------