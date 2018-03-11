Map shows exact path helicopter took over East River

((Left: flightradar24.com, Right: @mbhogan/Twitter))

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A flight radar map map shows the path a helicopter took before it crashed into the East River on Sunday night.


The flight began in Kearny, New Jersey before stopping by the Statue of Liberty, flying up the East River and over the Brooklyn Bridge, before it crashed into the East River near 90th Street.

The flight path shows the flight ending near 40th Street, but it is possible they lost contact before it went down into the East River.

Pictures posted on Twitter possibly show the helicopter moments before it crashed into the East River.

Credit: @EricAdams321/Twitter

Eric Adams says he was in the air with 'FlyNYON' at the same time the helicopter crashed into the East River.

Adams says he took the photos what he believes to be a few moments before the incident and on the ground prior to takeoff.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopterUpper East SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 killed in East River helicopter crash
Fatal helicopter crash is third involving company in past 11 years
Man hit, killed by car hours after being freed from jail
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow on the way
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
3 hospitalized after car crashes into West Babylon pizzeria
Show More
Search on for rapper after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Driver charged with DWI following police pursuit on Long Island
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos