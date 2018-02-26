Massive fire burns at scrapyard in the Bronx

Firefighters battled a large scrapyard fire that sent thick, black smoke billowing into the air in the Bronx Monday.The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. near the Major Deegan Expressway and West Fordham Road in the Fordham section.The FDNY used a fireboat in the water off the Harlem River Drive to help battle the blaze.Officials say it took firefighters more than four hours to extinguish the flames.See photos of the fire from NewsCopter 7 here:No injuries have been reported. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.The blaze caused major traffic delays through the area during rush hour.----------