Massive search to resume Monday for missing Long Island teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest on the search for a missing Long Island teen.

Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
A massive search will resume Monday morning on Long Island for a teen who went missing at the end of June.

Police say Louis Germosen, 19, was last seen leaving his home in Westbury on June 28th.

On Sunday, his father and stepmother say they received an anonymous text saying they should thoroughly search Hempstead Lake State Park.

Police say Germosen might have been headed to Roosevelt Street in West Hempstead when he went missing.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing teenagermissing personsearchWestburyNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News