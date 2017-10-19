Feds involved in massive search for possible body in Roosevelt, Long Island

Kristen Thorne has the latest on the investigation in Long Island.

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --
Dozens of detectives are combing through a wooded area on Long Island after federal law enforcement officials received a tip of a possible gang-related homicide.

A person of interest in an investigation told Homeland Security officials that there were human remains in a wooded area in Roosevelt in Nassau County.

The tip came in Wednesday night, and dozens of local and federal investigators have been searching the area of West Greenwich Avenue and Wilbur Lane since.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nassau County police said no remains have been found, but the search is continuing and is expected to last for days.

The area being searched is a wooded area with a large pond.

"We'll use every tool in the toolbox to go through that wooded area," Nassau Police Commissioner Pat Ryder said.

