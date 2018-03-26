Five pedestrians were struck, two fatally, by an out-of-control pickup truck in Dutchess County Sunday night.It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Route 52 near Old Glenham Road in Fishkill.Authorities say the 53-year-old driver was operating a 2003 GMC Yukon westbound on Route 52 in the center/turn lane of the three-lane road when he or she failed to observe a mother and her four children attempting to cross the road from the north shoulder.The mother, 29-year-old Zuleyma Lopez, and 10-month-old Abel Torres-Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene.The three remaining children were transported to Westchester Medical Center.The driver stayed at the scene, and so far, no arrests have been made.The cause of the accident is under investigation.Anyone with information is requested to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.----------