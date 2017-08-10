EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2293716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mother of a girl who had boiling water poured on her face during sleepover speaks out.

The mother of an 11-year-old girl says she wants justice after her daughter was seriously injured when another girl at a sleepover allegedly poured boiling water on her as she slept."I want justice for my daughter. I want all that was involved to be brought to justice. I want ACS to come and do their job," Ebony Merritt said.She asked for prayers for her daughter, adding that she is doing much better.The girl's 12-year-old friend was hosting the sleepover in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. According to friends and family, the host of the sleepover boiled hot water and poured it on the 11-year-old as she was sleeping. The scalding hot water burned the girl's face, neck, shoulders and chest, leaving her screaming in pain and agony.The victim's cousin says what happened may have been retaliation stemming from an earlier argument."Her and her friend got into an argument. She told her if she goes to sleep, they were gonna do something to her. So, it was like 3:00 in the morning so she went to sleep. The girl on tape says she boiled water and she threw it on her," her cousin said.The 12-year-old girl has been charged with felony assault. Her case will be handled in family court, because she has been charged as a juvenile.Meanwhile, the victim's family members say the 11-year-old was actually bullied before this happened by the same 12-year-old girl who doused her with that scalding water.