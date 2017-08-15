Mom, sons injured after large tree falls in Central Park

Kemberly Richardson reports on a tree that suddenly fell in Central Park Tuesday morning (Photo/NYPD Central)

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
A woman who apparently tried to shield her young children from a falling tree in Central Park suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning.

The FDNY said the tree fell near Central Park West and West 62nd Street at about 10:01 a.m.

Four mounted police in the area heard the crack of the tree and watched it fall, and then saw people running toward the scene. They quickly followed.

They found the 29-year-old woman trapped under the tree by branches. She had been struck in the head, but officers said she was alert by the time they arrived and kept asking what happened.
NJ Burkett has more on those injured by the tree fall.


With the help of good Samaritans, the officers removed the branches from the woman and kept her in place until EMS arrived. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

PHOTOS: Fallen tree in Central Park injures 4

Officers said the woman had her 3 young sons with her. A 4-year-old and a 2-year-old in a stroller and a baby on a bjorn. The children were all taken to the hospital and are listed in serious condition, but authorities said the injuries were mainly bumps and bruises and nothing too serious.

"It's a little more emotional when children are involved, especially since a lot of us have children of our own. I have a son the same age as the 2 year old, so it was definitely heart-breaking to see this," mounted police officer Megan O'Leary said.

Mounted police talked about the rescue of a woman and her young children after a tree fell in Central Park



An eyewitness said the woman lost consciousness for a few minutes and then regained consciousness. The children were crying, but appeared to be OK.

"Crews have mobilized immediately to clear the tree and investigate the incident," the NYC parks department said in a statement.

Raw video of the scene:
Video and photos from Eyewitness News viewers and reporters


The tree is maintained by the Central Park Conservancy.
