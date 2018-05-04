HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police in Harlem Friday are searching for the ex-boyfriend of the mother of a 1-year-old boy who was found sitting by himself in front of a building Thursday morning.
"I didn't know what to think, I didn't know what he would do to him, I never told him he could get D.J.," said Alexandria Clark, D.J.'s mother. "So I was just trying to find D.J."
D.J. is Divine Maddox, Clark's 20-month-old baby who she dropped off Thursday at Patricia's Childcare Services on W. 127th Street.
When she went back in the afternoon, D.J. was gone, picked up by Alexandria's ex-boyfriend Antonio Staton.
"You gave her son to a man who abandoned him on the street," Eyewitness News Reporter Candace McCowan said to the child care worker.
McCowan tried to talk to the day care worker who gave D.J. to Staton, but she refused to answer questions.
It turns out, after walking down Frederick Douglas Boulevard with D.J., Staton abandoned the child behind a black table next to a basement apartment on W. 132nd Street.
He has several past arrests dating back to 2015 including burglary and assault. Clark says they broke up several months ago because he had no job and no prospects of getting a job.
Now, Clark has to go to Family Court to get her son back.
"It was my worst fear, D.J. is everything to me, so to lose him it doesn't feel real," Clark said. "I need answers and I'm fighting for my son."
Clark says the day care never should have given D.J. to Staton because he was not on any list as being allowed to pick him up.
The day care was cited last July for not maintaining proper pick up authorization lists.
