Investigation continues as murdered restaurant worker mourned in Irvington

By
IRVINGTON, Westchester County (WABC) --
The owner of a Westchester County restaurant where a worker was stabbed to death Tuesday is mourning the loss of a beloved employee, while police continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the incident.

"I'm completely devastated," said Robert Manzi, owner of River City Grille in Irvington. "This was a huge loss for me personally, for the restaurant, obviously for his family."

Authorities say 39-year old Bonifacio Rodriguez was stabbed multiple times in the restaurant's kitchen, where he worked as a prep cook.

Rosa Ramirez, 27, a dishwasher, is charged with murder.

The homicide is the first in the quiet village since 1974.

There were no patrons at the restaurant at the time of the incident.

Manzi, who wasn't present either, said he has no idea what led to the violence. He describes Rodriguez as "a beautiful person, never one to start any problems."

Manzi has started a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Rodriguez's wife and two teenage daughters.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingmurderrestaurantIrvington (NY)Westchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cash, weapons, Lamborghini seized in major drug bust
Woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park identified
Residents zip tied in terrifying NYC home invasion
Tim Fleischer assaulted during story
Lawsuit: Penn ignored student's pleas for help before suicide
Dad allegedly killed 5-year-old son by hitting him repeatedly: Affidavit
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Missing North Carolina teen found, 44-year-old man arrested
Show More
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Cuomo announces $18.5 million investment in MS-13 fight
Man shot during beef over Slim Jim at gas station
House Speaker Paul Ryan won't run for re-election
Trump says 'missiles coming' against Syria
More News