A female kitchen worker at a Westchester County restaurant fatally stabbed a male co-worker following a dispute Tuesday, police said.The incident happened at the River City Grille on South Broadway in Irvington.Authorities say two workers in the kitchen got into an argument, with the woman stabbing the man multiple times. Police did not say what the fight was about.The victim, 39-year-old Bonifacio Rodriguez of Yonkers, was taken to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.The suspect, 27-year-old Rosa Ramirez, was arrested and arraigned on murder charges.Police say Rodriguez had been recently hired as a dishwasher at the restaurant.