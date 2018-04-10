Police: Woman fatally stabs co-worker in Irvington restaurant kitchen

EMBED </>More Videos

A restaurant worker was fatally stabbed in Irvington.

IRVINGTON, New York (WABC) --
A female kitchen worker at a Westchester County restaurant fatally stabbed a male co-worker following a dispute Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the River City Grille on South Broadway in Irvington.

Authorities say two workers in the kitchen got into an argument, with the woman stabbing the man multiple times. Police did not say what the fight was about.

The victim, 39-year-old Bonifacio Rodriguez of Yonkers, was taken to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The suspect, 27-year-old Rosa Ramirez, was arrested and arraigned on murder charges.

Police say Rodriguez had been recently hired as a dishwasher at the restaurant.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingrestaurantIrvington (NY)Westchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News