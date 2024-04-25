Suffolk County father facing abuse charges after infant son required emergency surgery

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A man in Suffolk County is accused of abusing his infant son so critically that the baby required life-saving emergency surgery.

Vincent Distasi, 31, was arrested on Jan. 29 on charges of assault, reckless assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned Thursday on the charges where he pleaded not guilty.

Police say they were called to Stony Brook University Hospital on Jan. 21 after a 5-week-old infant was brought to their emergency room with injuries consistent with abuse.

Prosecutors say DiStasi shook the baby which caused a subdural hematoma to the infant's brain that required emergency surgery.

The child also suffered from rib fractures and fractures to both arms. The injuries were in various stages of healing, which prosecutors say indicate that the child had suffered prolonged abuse.

As part of the criminal investigation, home security video footage from inside the family's living room was taken the DiStasi home. Prosecutors say the footage showed the defendant allegedly tossing, punching, smacking and smothering the infant throughout the first five weeks of his life.

"Vincent DiStasi allegedly brutally assaulted his five-week-old son from his earliest moments, finally shaking the child so violently that he caused a traumatic brain injury that required the child to undergo life-saving surgery," said District Attorney Anne Donnelly. "The infant spent weeks on life support and doctors thought he might not survive. As he continues fighting for his life, my office will fight for justice. The defendant's alleged actions made his son's first weeks in this world a violent nightmare and we will hold him accountable."

DiStasi remains out on bond and is due back in court next month. Two orders of protection were also issued.

