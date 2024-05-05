  • Watch Now
Fire breaks out at old hospital turned apartment building in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, May 5, 2024 2:12AM
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire broke out Saturday at an old hospital in Brooklyn that is now an apartment building.

Flames started at the building on Prospect Place in Crown Heights, once known as 'Jewish Hospital' around 5:30 p.m.

The FDNY says the flames erupted on the roof and spread to one apartment.

One person was injured.

It took about 40 minutes to get flames under control.

There is no word on how the fire started.

Report a correction or typo
