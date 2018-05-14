UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The nanny convicted of killing two children left in her care in their Manhattan apartment was sentenced Monday and will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Yoselyn Ortega murdered 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim inside their Upper West Side apartment on October 25, 2012. She learned her fate after emotional impact statements by the victims' parents.
Mother Marina Krim told a judge that Ortega instead destroyed her own family. She said Ortega has shown no remorse, and no one in her family has ever said they were sorry.
Ortega was sentenced to life in prison on two counts of first-degree murder and consecutive sentences of 25 years each on two counts of second-degree murder. She was convicted last month after her lawyers argued she was mentally ill and couldn't be held responsible for their deaths.
Prosecutors say Ortega knew what she was doing and understood "every stab, every slash" as she slaughtered the children.
The children's mother found them in a bathroom. The parents' testimony made jurors weep during the emotional trial.
Prosecutors said the motive was Ortega's mounting financial troubles and her deep resentment of the Krims.
