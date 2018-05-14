Nanny to be sentenced in fatal stabbings of 2 children on Upper West Side

A nanny will be sentenced Monday for killing two children on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Monday is sentencing day for the nanny convicted of killing two children on the Upper West Side.

Yoselyn Ortega is facing life in prison for the 2012 murders of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim.

Ortega was convicted last month after her lawyers argued she was mentally ill and couldn't be held responsible for their deaths.

Prosecutors say Ortega knew what she was doing and understood "every stab, every slash" as she slaughtered the children.

The children's mother found them in a bathroom. The parents' testimony made jurors weep during the emotional trial.

Prosecutors said the motive was Ortega's mounting financial troubles and her deep resentment of the Krims.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
