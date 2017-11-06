New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say

Police in New Jersey on Monday announced the arrest of a retired New Jersey Transit employee who now volunteers as a Santa Claus impersonator on drug charges.South Hackensack Police Department Captain Robert Kaiser said 66-year-old Charles Smith, of Pompton Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug paraphernalia after being found with a crack pipe and empty bags of crack and heroin and one count of possession of hypodermic needles.Authorities say an officer stopped Smith's vehicle for a motor vehicle violation on Route 46 and saw the crack pipe and Santa Claus costume in plain view.A search of the vehicle turned up more paraphernalia and the hypodermic needle.Smith reportedly does Santa work with "Toys for Tots."----------