New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey on Monday announced the arrest of a retired New Jersey Transit employee who now volunteers as a Santa Claus impersonator on drug charges.

South Hackensack Police Department Captain Robert Kaiser said 66-year-old Charles Smith, of Pompton Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug paraphernalia after being found with a crack pipe and empty bags of crack and heroin and one count of possession of hypodermic needles.

Authorities say an officer stopped Smith's vehicle for a motor vehicle violation on Route 46 and saw the crack pipe and Santa Claus costume in plain view.

A search of the vehicle turned up more paraphernalia and the hypodermic needle.

Smith reportedly does Santa work with "Toys for Tots."
