Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Thursday announced the launch of the "Citizen Virtual Patrol," a virtual policing program."This invaluable technology puts a real-time crime reporting tool in the hands of every concerned community member," Baraka said.Beginning April 26, officials say 62 surveillance cameras will be put up around the city. Anyone will be able to log onto the Newark Police Department's website and view the surveillance cameras.The hope is that this will encourage citizens to aid police during investigations and deter criminal activity."This will result in safer neighborhoods and a stronger partnership between police and the community in safeguarding the City of Newark," Baraka said.The city plans to increase the number of cameras to 125, with live monitoring by Newark police officials.They also plan to launch a mobile version of the software.