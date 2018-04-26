Newark 'Virtual Police' initiative will allow residents to view police cameras

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the new virtual policing program in Newark.

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Thursday announced the launch of the "Citizen Virtual Patrol," a virtual policing program.

"This invaluable technology puts a real-time crime reporting tool in the hands of every concerned community member," Baraka said.

Beginning April 26, officials say 62 surveillance cameras will be put up around the city. Anyone will be able to log onto the Newark Police Department's website and view the surveillance cameras.

The hope is that this will encourage citizens to aid police during investigations and deter criminal activity.

"This will result in safer neighborhoods and a stronger partnership between police and the community in safeguarding the City of Newark," Baraka said.

The city plans to increase the number of cameras to 125, with live monitoring by Newark police officials.

They also plan to launch a mobile version of the software.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Exclusive: Model crushed in shed collapse tells harrowing tale
Van falls off overpass onto Bronx River Parkway
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Subway closing 500 stores in US
Victim recounts alarming home invasion caught on video
Brooklyn teacher accused of sex with teen in school bathroom
Video released in fatal shooting of 'Cops' crew member
Woman kills husband's mistress then turns gun on herself in calculated attack: Police
Show More
Alleged 'Golden State Killer' went undetected as cop
Ex-Port Authority official apologizes for traffic stop tirade
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA nominee
Scaffolding falls off truck and scatters on Cross Bronx
Trump says Cohen represented him in 'Stormy Daniels deal'
More News