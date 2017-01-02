Police are searching for suspects after one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Queens early Monday.The men were shot on 124th Street in Ozone Park just before 3:45 a.m.A 31-year-old man died of gunshot wounds to the chest. A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and is in stable condition at Jamaica Medical Center.It is New York City's first homicide of 2017.The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an attempted robbery, but nothing was taken.Two men fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle, police say.No arrests have been made.