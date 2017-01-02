NEWS

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Ozone Park, Queens; NYC's first homicide of the year

Two men were shot in Ozone Park early Monday.

Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for suspects after one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Queens early Monday.

The men were shot on 124th Street in Ozone Park just before 3:45 a.m.

A 31-year-old man died of gunshot wounds to the chest. A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and is in stable condition at Jamaica Medical Center.

It is New York City's first homicide of 2017.

The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an attempted robbery, but nothing was taken.

Two men fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle, police say.

No arrests have been made.
Related Topics:
newsshootingqueens newsOzone Park
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Border of North and South Carolina shifted on January 1st
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Community mourns teen basketball player killed in Mount Vernon shooting
Thief breaks through basement window, steals money from LI church
More News
Top Stories
NYPD investigating 3 deadly hit and run accidents
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Istanbul nightclub that killed 39
Conflicting versions of what caused Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve disaster
Decades in the making, Second Avenue Subway opens to the public
Community mourns teen basketball player killed in Mount Vernon shooting
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Former home of 'Real Housewives' stars Joe and Teresa Giudice gets demolished
Show More
Thief breaks through basement window, steals money from LI church
Man from Delaware shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
Giants' D preps for playoffs; wildcard round against Packers
Police: Yonkers explosion cause by firework placed in trash
Woman burned at bar during flaming alcohol trick
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos