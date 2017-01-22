NEWS

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at San Antonio, Texas mall

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police have confirmed that there has been a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall. It happened shortly after 3:30pm Sunday. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
At least one person is dead and six others are injured after police in San Antonio, Texas responded to an active shooting scene at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

The San Antonio Mayor's office tells ABC News that one suspect is in custody and another is still at large.

Police said the incident started as a robbery at the Kay Jewelers Store just before 4:30 p.m. They say one person tried to intervene in the robbery, and they were fatally shot by the suspect.



A second suspect reportedly ran through the mall shooting six additional victims.

Stay with abc7NY for more as this story develops.
