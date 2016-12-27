NEWS

1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington, New Jersey
Toni Yates reports on a deadly house fire in Irvington.

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person was killed in a fast-moving house fire overnight in Irvington, New Jersey.

The fire broke out at 11 p.m. at the home at 21 40th Street.

The flames reached from the first floor to the roof.

The fire was so fierce firefighters couldn't get in through the home's front door and had to go in from a third-floor window.

The blaze was placed under control two hours after it began.

The victim's name has not yet been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
