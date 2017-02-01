NEWS

1 man killed in Newark shooting; manhunt underway for suspects

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Newark.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man was shot and killed in Newark Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived and fired their weapons at the gunmen, but the suspects remain on the loose.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near Broadway and Kearny Street in the northern section of the city.

A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that officers from several agencies witnessed an initial shooting in the area. Following the shooting, officers were involved in a crash with the suspect's vehicle. During the ordeal, we're told police fired their weapons.

The source said no officers were injured in the shooting.

NewsCopter 7 was flying over the scene, showing what appeared to be multiple areas that are blocked off by officers.

The law enforcement presence at the scene is significant -- and includes state police and sheriff's deputies.

The identity of the shooting victim has not yet been released.

