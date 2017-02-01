1 man killed in Newark shooting; manhunt underway for suspects

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --A man was shot and killed in Newark Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived and fired their weapons at the gunmen, but the suspects remain on the loose.
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near Broadway and Kearny Street in the northern section of the city.
A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that officers from several agencies witnessed an initial shooting in the area. Following the shooting, officers were involved in a crash with the suspect's vehicle. During the ordeal, we're told police fired their weapons.
The source said no officers were injured in the shooting.
NewsCopter 7 was flying over the scene, showing what appeared to be multiple areas that are blocked off by officers.
The law enforcement presence at the scene is significant -- and includes state police and sheriff's deputies.
The identity of the shooting victim has not yet been released.
