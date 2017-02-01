1 man killed in Newark shooting; manhunt underway for suspects

A man was shot and killed in Newark Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived and fired their weapons at the gunmen, but the suspects remain on the loose.The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near Broadway and Kearny Street in the northern section of the city.A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that officers from several agencies witnessed an initial shooting in the area. Following the shooting, officers were involved in a crash with the suspect's vehicle. During the ordeal, we're told police fired their weapons.The source said no officers were injured in the shooting.NewsCopter 7 was flying over the scene, showing what appeared to be multiple areas that are blocked off by officers.The law enforcement presence at the scene is significant -- and includes state police and sheriff's deputies.The identity of the shooting victim has not yet been released.Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.