Ten people were injured, two seriously, when fire broke out Sunday morning at an apartment in Queens.The first call was received shortly before 10 a.m. for the fire at a four-story building on Waldron Avenue in Corona.The fire started in the basement.Rosa, who was inside when the fire started, says the smoke was intense."We called 911, and it started getting really smoky in the apartment, and we had no choice but to jump out the window, because we couldn't breathe any longer in the apartment," she said.Rosa was with her two daughters and nephew on the second story. They were all screaming, yelling for help.They say the building superintendent heard their calls, acting quickly, grabbing a mattress, and placing it beneath the window to break their fall.The fire was an all hands response, meaning 60 firefighters and 12 pieces of fire equipment were assigned to the scene.