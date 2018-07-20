WEATHER

Winter weather emergency resources for the New York area

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
When a winter storm approaches, everyone should prepare for worst case scenarios.

Here are some official tips on what you may need:
- Flashlight and extra batteries.
- Battery-powered portable radio or NOAA Weather Radio to receive emergency information.
- 7 to 10 days' supply of food. High-energy food, such as dried fruit or candy, and food requiring no cooking or refrigeration is best. Also stock an emergency supply of bottled water. The recommended amount is one gallon per person per day for 7 to 10 days.
- A one-week supply of essential medicines and baby items.
- First aid kit and supplies.
- Extra blankets and sleeping bags.
- Fire extinguisher and smoke detector - test regularly to ensure they are working properly.

Emergency contact resources for the New York area that you may need during the winter storm:

DISASTER RESPONSE AGENCIES:

American Red Cross - Winter Storm Preparedness

Insurance Information Institute - Disaster Preparedness

CONNECTICUT:

CT Emergency Preparedness Guide

Bridgeport Storm Information

Town of Greenwich Emergency Preparedness

New Haven Emergency Services

City of Norwalk Emergency Preparedness

City of Stamford Emergency Preparedness

LONG ISLAND:

Nassau Co Emergency Management

Nassau and Suffolk Coastal Storm Surge Maps (Ocean and Sound Areas)

Suffolk Co Emergency Preparedness

NEW YORK CITY:

NYC OEM Winter Weather Preparedness

NEW YORK STATE:

NYS Dept of Homeland Security and Emergency Svcs (DHSES) - Winter Safety Tips

NEW JERSEY:

State of New Jersey Info

Bergen Co Emergency Preparedness

Essex Co Emergency Preparedness

Hudson Co Emergency Preparedness

Hunterdon Co Emergency Preparedness

Middlesex County main site

Monmouth Co Emergency Preparedness

Ocean Co Emergency Preparedness

Passaic Co Emergency Preparedness

Somerset Co Emergency Preparedness

Sussex Co Emergency Preparedness

Union Co Emergency Preparedness

Warren Co Emergency Preparedness

NORTHERN NY SUBURBS:


Dutchess Co Emergency Preparedness

Orange Co Emergency Management

Putnam Co Emergency Preparedness

Rockland Co. Emergency Preparedness


Sullivan Co Emergency Preparedness

Ulster Co Emergency Preparedness

Westchester Co Snow Guide

REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES:

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Long Island Railroad

Metro-North Railroad

NYC Ferry Services

New Jersey Transit

Connecticut Commuter Rail (Shore Line East)

UTILITIES
Central Hudson: (845) 452-2700 or (800) 527-2714, or go to www.centralhudson.com

Con Edison: (800) 75-CONED (800-752-6633), or go to www.coned.com

PSEG-Long Island: (800) 490-0075, or go to www.psegliny.com

Long Island Power Authority: lipower.org

National Grid (upstate electric): (800) 867-5222, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

National Grid (upstate gas): (800) 642-4272, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

National Grid (metro area gas): (718) 643-4050, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

National Grid (Long Island gas): (800) 490-0045, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

Jersey Center Power and Light: Go to www.firstenergycorp.com

NYSEG (electric): (800) 572-1131, or go to NYSEG.com

NYSEG (gas): (800) 572-1121, or go to NYSEG.com

Orange & Rockland: (877) 434-4100, or go to oru.com

ALERTING SERVICES:

New York State

NYS Text Message Alerts

MTA Text Message Alerts

Dutchess Co Text Message Alerts


Rockland Co Text Message Alerts

New York City

Notify NYC


New Jersey

NJ Transit Text Message Alerts

Sussex Co Reverse 911 Alerts

Connecticut

CT Text Alert Messages

Federal Government

Ready.gov Winter Weather Preparedness

US Centers for Disease Control Winter Weather Planning Resources

MOBILE APPS AND OTHER WEBSITES

FEMA Mobile Apps

National Weather Service Mobile Website

NYS iAlertz App (iPhone/iPad)

CodeRED Emergency Alert App

American Red Cross Mobile Apps

American Red Cross Safe and Well Report

AccuWeather Mobile Apps

TWITTER:

Notify NYC

NYS Dept of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

CT Dept of Emergency Mgmt and Homeland Security

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

NYCT Bus Service

NJ Transit

Long Island Railroad

Metro-North Railroad

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

National Weather Svc - Upton LI

National Weather Svc - Mt Holly NJ

National Weather Svc - Albany NY

National Weather Svc - Binghamton NY
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherblizzardsnowwinter stormNew YorkNew York CityConnecticutNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Storms drench Tri-State
More than 500 buildings still without power in Puerto Rico
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
Tornadoes sweep through Iowa, causing damage and injuries
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More Weather
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Teen girl, boyfriend charged with plotting to kill family
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Show More
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
More News