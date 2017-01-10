Nearly a dozen police officers in a New Jersey city have been placed on restricted duty while an investigation is conducted.The 11 Jersey City officers are part of a federal and Jersey City probe into how off-duty jobs are assigned.The investigation is looking at improper payments as part of the city's off-duty work program.The city said it has been working with the FBI on the investigation for some time."At this point in the investigation, we have made the decision to take an administrative action to remove the firearms of eleven active members and place them on non-enforcement duties. This remains an ongoing investigation," city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.