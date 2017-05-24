NEWS

12-year-old boy accused of terrorizing, viciously attacking 80-year-old woman in Brooklyn

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 12-year-old boy is in custody for an apparent one-boy crime spree in Brooklyn, which included attacking the same 80-year-old neighborhood woman four times.

It is unclear why the boy kept picking on the woman, who he punched in the face, hit in the head with a metal rod and attempted to set on fire.

In the most recent attack, which happened Saturday at 5 p.m., law enforcement officials said the woman was cleaning the front yard of her home in the Gravesend section, when the boy approached and started talking to her.

The woman doesn't understand much English and could not answer. The boy then punched her in the right side of the face and calmly walked away. She was treated for a black eye and swelling.

A week before that, investigators said the same boy attacked the woman with a metal rod, striking her on the head. Her 31-year-old grandson came out and gave chase, but lost sight of him.

Further investigation revealed that he had attacked the woman two other times in the past, although she could not remember the dates. In one incident, the boy set her jacket on fire. She was not injured, though her jacket was singed.

A canvas for other victims during the investigation allegedly linked the boy to the burglary of a Chinese restaurant, where he was caught on camera stealing the tips jar.

He is also suspected in a several gunpoint robberies last year in Bensonhurst and Coney Island. The restaurant owner said he recognized the boy from gunpoint robberies last year.
