16-year-old struck by 2 cars in Queens hit and run

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by two cars during a hit and run in Queens.Relatives say Brandon Gonsalves was riding his bike in front of his grandmother's house on 143rd Street in Jamaica Friday when he was hit by two vehicles.He is currently hospitalized with a collapsed lung, bruised lungs, a broken right femur with severe ligament damage, a crushed knee, and extensive lacerations to his right arm and both hands.He will require surgery and also needed many stitches.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.