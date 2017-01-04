BREAKING: NYPD investigating a deadly police involved shooting in Brooklyn.

Police say 1 suspect is dead, no officers injured.@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/5BgS2kDBYS — Dray Clark (@DrayClarkABC7) January 4, 2017

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot by police in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn Wednesday morning.The incident happened on Atlantic Avenue and Grand Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.Two police officers and a sergeant confronted a man who was firing a gun into a lounge in the 900 block of Atlantic. When police approached him, he ran away, police said.According to the New York City Police Department, at one point, the suspect turned on the officers with his gun in hand and the two officers fired, striking the suspect in the torso.The suspect, identified as Joshua Martino, of Brooklyn, was taken to nearby Brooklyn Hospital in critical condition, and later died.A .38 caliber revolver was recovered from the suspect. Police said they do not think the man fired the weapon at police.No officers were injured. There were still patrons in the lounge at the time of the incident, but no one was injured. It appears the suspect fired three times into the lounge.Atlantic Avenue closed for the police investigation.The investigation is ongoing.