NEWS

Man in Prospect Heights dead in police shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reporting live from Prospect Heights

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An 18-year-old man was fatally shot by police in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Atlantic Avenue and Grand Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.


Two police officers and a sergeant confronted a man who was firing a gun into a lounge in the 900 block of Atlantic. When police approached him, he ran away, police said.

According to the New York City Police Department, at one point, the suspect turned on the officers with his gun in hand and the two officers fired, striking the suspect in the torso.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Martino, of Brooklyn, was taken to nearby Brooklyn Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

A .38 caliber revolver was recovered from the suspect. Police said they do not think the man fired the weapon at police.

No officers were injured. There were still patrons in the lounge at the time of the incident, but no one was injured. It appears the suspect fired three times into the lounge.

Atlantic Avenue closed for the police investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsbrooklyn newspolice-involved shootingNew York CityProspect Heights
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
American Airlines Jet Has 3rd Fume Incident in 3 Months
Former Trump Adversary Joins Administration's Diversity Coalition
NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
Israeli Soldier Convicted of Manslaughter in Shooting of Palestinian
More News
Top Stories
Police fatally shoot suspect in Canarsie
Official says intelligence community ready for Trump
Mother charged in death of 1-year-old daughter
Omarosa Manigault Set to Join Trump's White House Staff
34-year-old man kidnapped from Bronx salon
Baby found dead inside drug treatment facility in East Harlem
NYC Councilman pushing for tougher hit-and-run penalties
Show More
More than 50 rats removed from store on Long Island
Pedicab theft caught on camera on Upper West Side
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in Brooklyn
Long Island officials warn residents to lookout for thieves posing as utility workers
Teen crashes SUV into golf course building on Long Island
More News
Top Video
Pedicab theft caught on camera on Upper West Side
Police fatally shoot suspect in Canarsie
NYC Councilman pushing for tougher hit-and-run penalties
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video