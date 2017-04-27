NEWS

19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Queens internet cafe

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
A homeless man has been arrested after police say he fatally stabbed another customer in a Queens internet cafe.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the K & D internet cafe on Union Street in Flushing.

Authorities say 51-year-old Paul Kim had apparently been sitting in the cafe for several days, playing video games and generally taking up a spot. The 19-year-old victim, Yangpu Fan, was reportedly part of a larger group of youths who has been messing with the Kim, trying to get him to move so they could all sit together.

It appears the dispute escalated into a heated argument, and at some point, police say Kim pulled out a small knife and stabbed Fan in the stomach.

Fan was rushed by his friends to New York Hospital Center of Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say Kim went back to playing his video games like nothing happened, until detectives responded about an hour later and arrested him.

A knife was also found at the scene.

Kim is charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
