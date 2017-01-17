Two planes clipped each other at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday afternoon, causing moderate damage and delays for passengers.No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened just after 1:30 p.m.The Port Authority said an American Airlines plane struck an American Eagle aircraft, operated by Republic Airlines, while pushing back from D gates at Terminal B. The other plane was already at the gate and had no passengers.The winglet of one plane hit the stabilizer of another, causing some damage to both.This photo posted to social media shows the damage up close:Passengers were put on new aircrafts, and Flight #1365 with 97 passengers departed at 2:45 p.m., while Flight #4548 with 56 passengers departed at 2:35 p.m."We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and have re-accommodated them on a new aircraft that is en route to Miami," American Airlines said in a statement.