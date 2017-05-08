Police have charged two juveniles with arson and criminal mischief in connection with a fire that destroyed a playground in New Jersey Sunday afternoon.The boys, both from Linden, are 11 and 13 years old. They have been released to their parents pending an appearance in juvenile court.The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. at Wales Park on West Curtis Street in Linden and was labeled as suspicious.Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames but were able to extinguish the blaze within a few minutes.The $80,000 playground was completely destroyed, with the bulk of the damage occurring in a jungle gym area.Some of the climbing areas melted under the pressure of the heat.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.The boys were taken into custody after neighbors identified them as being in the park when the fire started, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call the Linden Police Department at 908-474-8520.