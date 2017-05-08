NEWS

2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground in Linden, New Jersey

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reports on the fire that destroyed a playground in Linden. (Photo/RLS METRO)

Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have charged two juveniles with arson and criminal mischief in connection with a fire that destroyed a playground in New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

The boys, both from Linden, are 11 and 13 years old. They have been released to their parents pending an appearance in juvenile court.

The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. at Wales Park on West Curtis Street in Linden and was labeled as suspicious.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames but were able to extinguish the blaze within a few minutes.



The $80,000 playground was completely destroyed, with the bulk of the damage occurring in a jungle gym area.

Some of the climbing areas melted under the pressure of the heat.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The boys were taken into custody after neighbors identified them as being in the park when the fire started, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Linden Police Department at 908-474-8520.
Related Topics:
newsfireplaygroundnew jersey newsLinden
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What to expect from today's travel ban hearing
More details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Police ID person of interest in tourist attack in Harlem
Suspect arrested after Vegas sucker punch kills father of 5
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
More News
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after Vegas sucker punch kills father of 5
Police ID person of interest in tourist attack in Harlem
Reunited! Dogs found after being stolen with woman's car
Girl, 10, opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
Teen charged with assault in stabbing of off-duty officer
Show More
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Yankees prevail in 18-inning, 6-hour marathon
FDA approves first new drug for ALS treatment in 22 years
Teen charged with 2016 shooting that wounded 2
Ousted Obama official Sally Yates to testify in Russia investigation
More News
Top Video
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Hidden New York: What are those mysterious tiles?
Thousands of cyclists hit streets of NYC for Five Boro Bike Tour
NYPD officer recovering after being stabbed during daughter's party
More Video