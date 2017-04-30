NEWS

2 firefighters hurt when fire tears through home in Central Islip, Long Island

Marcus Solis reports on a fire that tore through a home in Central Islip.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Two firefighters and one other person were hurt as flames ripped through a home on Long Island.

The fire started at about 2 a.m. in a two-story home in Bushwick Avenue in Central Islip.

7 occupants inside the home heard their smoke detectors go off and were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters were met with intense flames, and one of them fell when a staircase collapsed. He was pulled out by a fellow firefighter.



The two injured firefighters were taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center.

One occupant of the home was treated for smoke inhalation. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The fire is believed to be electrical, and is not considered suspicious.
