Two firefighters and one other person were hurt as flames ripped through a home on Long Island.The fire started at about 2 a.m. in a two-story home in Bushwick Avenue in Central Islip.7 occupants inside the home heard their smoke detectors go off and were able to make it out safely.Firefighters were met with intense flames, and one of them fell when a staircase collapsed. He was pulled out by a fellow firefighter.The two injured firefighters were taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center.One occupant of the home was treated for smoke inhalation. None of the injuries are life-threatening.The fire is believed to be electrical, and is not considered suspicious.