LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --Two men were injured after an escalator malfunctioned at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.
They were on the escalator in the Oculus -- a transportation and shopping hub -- around 7 a.m. Thursday when several of the stair treads buckled, and they sustained minor injuries.
Here is a photo showing damage to the escalator:
The two were able to walk out of the hub, said a statement from the Port Authority, and were taken to New York Downtown Hospital for evaluation.
The escalator leads from just below the street-level entrance on Greenwich Street to the World Trade Center Transportation Hub Oculus.
According to the Port Authority, the escalator was shut down and travelers who enter the hub from Greenwich Street can use an adjacent escalator.
The incident remains under investigation by Port Authority and World Trade Center Operations.
It is the same escalator that was involved in a fatal fall in February, said Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman. He stressed that the earlier incident did not involve an escalator malfunction.
In that incident, a New Jersey woman plunged about 30 feet to her death. Officials said she stretched over the railing too far and fell while trying to retrieve a dropped hat.
