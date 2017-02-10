NEWS

2 injured, 1 seriously in Bronx house fire

Eyewitness News
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
At least two people were injured in a house fire in the Bronx on Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the two-story home around 9:30 a.m. on East 187th Street in the Belmont section. It was under control as of 10:44 a.m.

Of the two people injured, one man is in serious condition at St. Barnabas Hospital. The other person is expected to survive.



The fire spread to a neighboring home.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
