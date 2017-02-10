2 injured, 1 seriously in Bronx house fire

2 civilian injuries reported in 2-alarm fire 537 E 187 St BX. 1 serious, and 1 non life-threatening injury pic.twitter.com/XHW0zGhPGa — FDNY (@FDNY) February 10, 2017

At least two people were injured in a house fire in the Bronx on Friday morning.The fire broke out in the two-story home around 9:30 a.m. on East 187th Street in the Belmont section. It was under control as of 10:44 a.m.Of the two people injured, one man is in serious condition at St. Barnabas Hospital. The other person is expected to survive.The fire spread to a neighboring home.The cause of the fire is not yet known.