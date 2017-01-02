Live Broadcast
2 injured after car slams into Bronx pizzeria
WABC
Eyewitness News
Monday, January 02, 2017 04:29PM
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) --
Two people were injured after a car went into a pizzeria in the Bronx.
The car struck 'Famous Pizza Express' on Kappock Street on Monday afternoon.
Stay with abc7NY for the latest developments.
news
car into building
accident
Riverdale
New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
