Two men were killed in a fire in the Bronx late Wednesday.Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a fire on Faile Street.The fire was put out by the New York City fire Department and two men were taken to Lincoln Hospital.According to the New York City Police Department, a 36-year-old man and a man in his 30s were pronounced dead at the hospital.There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.