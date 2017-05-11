NEWS

Bronx fire leaves 2 men dead

Two men died after a fire in the Bronx Wednesday.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
Two men were killed in a fire in the Bronx late Wednesday.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a fire on Faile Street.

The fire was put out by the New York City fire Department and two men were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

According to the New York City Police Department, a 36-year-old man and a man in his 30s were pronounced dead at the hospital.

There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.
