2 people hit by car in Massapequa Park; police investigating

CeFaan Kim has more from Massapequa Park.

CeFaan Kim
MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have shut down a busy road to investigate after a car hit two pedestrians on Long Island.

The accident happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. on Merrick Road and Park Blvd. in Massapequa Park. According to multiple witnesses on the scene, the driver was taken away in handcuffs, but detectives still have not said whether any criminality was involved.
CeFaan Kim was live at the scene:

The victims were transported to area hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.
