2 people hit by car in Massapequa Park; police investigating

Police have shut down a busy road to investigate after a car hit two pedestrians on Long Island.The accident happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. on Merrick Road and Park Blvd. in Massapequa Park. According to multiple witnesses on the scene, the driver was taken away in handcuffs, but detectives still have not said whether any criminality was involved.The victims were transported to area hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.