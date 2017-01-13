NEWS

2-year-old seriously hurt in fall out 2nd story window in Queens
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
A 2-year-old girl was seriously injured when she fell out a second-floor window in Queens Friday.

The incident happened on 23rd Avenue in College Point just before 11 a.m.

It appears the girl removed the screen and fell 15 to 20 feet to the ground below.

Her grandfather tells Eyewitness News that the girl and her mother were visiting from Huntington and that the child was playing in an upstairs bed at the time.

She was conscious, but crying and bleeding from the face, as she was rushed to Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

She is listed in serious but stable condition.

At this point, no criminality is suspected.
Related Topics:
newschild injuredfallCollege PointNew York City
