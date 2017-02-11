NEWS

Woman dead after fall in Oculus in Lower Manhattan

(Cristina Romano )

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Police said a 29-year-old woman plunged about 30 feet to her death off an escalator inside the famed World Trade Center Oculus.

At about 5:30 a.m., Port Authority police responded to the World Trade Center Oculus where the woman had fallen to the main concourse floor.

She was taken by ambulance to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Port Authority police are investigating the incident. The name of the woman has not been released.


The Oculus, a striking $3.9 billion transportation hub, provides connections between New Jersey's PATH trains and New York City's subways and contains a shopping mall. It's also a major tourist attraction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
