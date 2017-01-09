  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE AT 11 AM: Gov. Cuomo gives state of the state address in NYC
NEWS

3 killed after car plunges into icy pond in Albertson, Long Island

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark has the latest on the accident that killed 3 men on Long Island.

Eyewitness News
ALBERTSON, Long Island (WABC) --
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a car to crash into a pond on Long Island, killing all three men inside.

Frantic efforts failed to rescue the men after the stolen car went into the icy pond Sunday night near the Northern State Parkway and Searingtown Road in Albertson.

The victim's identities have not yet been released.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a New York State Trooper was in a marked patrol car on the Northern State Parkway eastbound at Exit 25.

A 2010 Honda passed his location, and the license got a hit that the vehicle was stolen in Hempstead on January 6th, said Major David Candelaria of the New York State Police. The trooper then started to follow the vehicle.

The Honda then went into a pond off of Northern State Parkway near Searingtown Road and IU Willets Road after accelerating in the intersection.


The driver apparently lost control as he took a hard left turn, the stolen car careening through a residential neighborhood at 6 p.m.

"The trooper was the first on the scene...he was alone. He called EMS and everyone," added Major Candelaria.

Authorities say one of the victims was pulled from the water and the other two were found in the car after it was pulled from the pond.

The victims were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Candelaria also added that the incident was not a police chase.

Investigators are looking onto whether speed and the icy road conditions were a factor in the crash.
Related Topics:
newscarAlbertson
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Due in Court
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
Man gets 22 years for stealing remote control
3 suspects wanted for string of violent robberies in Brooklyn
More News
Top Stories
Subway service restored after water problems at West 4th Street station
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on Turnpike; Driver critcal
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Show More
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frigid today, but a warmup on the way
Martin Shkreli's Twitter account suspended for harassment
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
NJ girls' basketball team finds hanging black puppet at high school
Search on for suspects who beat and robbed elderly man in the Bronx
More News
Top Video
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frigid today, but a warmup on the way
More Video