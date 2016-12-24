Three people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Saturday morning.Around 4:30 a.m., two men, ages 25 and 26, were standing on the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and Bergen Street in Prospect Heights when they felt sudden pain and realized they had been shot.According to the New York City Police Department, the 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist and the 26-year-old was hit in the neck.At the same time, a 38-year-old man walking by also felt a sudden pain and realized that he had been shot in his left arm, police said.All three victims were taken to Methodist Hospital for non-life threatening wounds.